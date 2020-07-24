CRIME PAYS: Bandit Nancy Pelosi Pockets $6 Million in Amazon Stock PROFITS; INSIDER TRADING Scheme Involved Purchase During Congressional Coronavirus Meetings Before U.S. Retailers Were Forced to Close

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband are cashing in already on $5 million of Amazon stock purchased during the time frame that closed-door coronavirus meetings were being conducted in Congress — making an additional $6 MILLION in stock profits on top of the original purchase.

As of Friday morning, the Pelosi stock purchase had already earned the couple $6 million after using insider trading Intel to purchase the stock. The Amazon share price climbed close to $3,000 on Friday. The Pelosi’s purchased the shares on Jan. 17, according to financial disclosure filings at $1,600 per share.

Additionally, husband Paul Pelosi held 40 additional call options on Amazon stock too and sold those on Jan. 17 as well, netting him between $500,000 and $1 million, filings shows.

That’s like a quick $6 million in profit. Where is William Barr? Paging AG Barr …

FBI insiders said the Bureau was interested in probing the more-than-suspicious $6 million in Amazon stock that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband grabbed just before the country was locked down and retailers shuttered due to the alleged coronavirus ‘pandemic.’

But William Barr would not give the FBI a green light to proceed. Thomas Paine details the sordid affair on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the details are frustratingly alarming for all law-abiding Americans. Pelosi has profited $6 million in weeks since the purchase. That is JUST profit. Why did Barr chicken out? The reasons are startling for any attorney general. Since the podcast aired, Paine said he learned FBI Director Christopher Wray did not press the case with the Justice Department on behalf of agents in the FBI’s public corruption and financial crimes task forces.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --