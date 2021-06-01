Crime-Loving Liberals Keep Chasing Patriots Out of Military and Law Enforcement

I have to wonder who is in charge when I see patriotic Americans purged from law enforcement and military service. Former Space Force Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was fired for speaking out against Marxism and the racism that is critical race theory (CRT).

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Lohmeier stated that the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) called for an “extremism down day” and sent a guidance memorandum to all military service members in February.

“There were videos being sent out to every base, service member, that we were asked to watch in preparation for our extremism down days and discussions on race in which we were taught that the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 and not 1776, and that whites are inherently evil,” Lohmeier explained to Hannity.

These videos were sent from the very top of the Biden administration. Lohmeier was soon fired for speaking out against the CRT being propagated by the DOD as well as Marxism. Isn’t Marxism a reason we HAVE a military?

Even pro-2nd-Amendment cops are suddenly fair game. Alabama state rep and captain with the Mobile County Sheriffs Department, Shane Stringer, was fired from his law enforcement post when he supported a bill regarding constitutional carry.

In regards to the firing of Stringer, Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lori Myles told AL.com, “Sheriff Sam Cochran made the decision Wednesday, May 12, because of different political views held by his administration.”- READ MORE

