Crenshaw Slams American Fencer for Claiming Kneeling During the Anthem Is a ‘Sacrifice’: ‘Delusional’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is letting loose on an American fencer for believing kneeling during the U.S. national anthem is a “sacrifice.”

While representing Team USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Olympian and three-time Pan American champion Race Imboden decided to kneel to protest “the multiple shortcomings of the country.”

Imboden noted on Friday that “racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list” of things he says must “change” in the U.S.

“I chose to sacrifie my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”

If you think this is “sacrifice”, you are delusional. All you’ve done is haphazardly denounced the entirety of our country because of its imperfections. You and your fellow athletes have only succeeded in politicizing one of the few things that still unite us: sports. https://t.co/Wpi9qdlQo3 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 12, 2019

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, taught Imboden that "if you think this is 'sacrifice,' you are delusional."