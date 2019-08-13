Crenshaw Slams American Fencer for Claiming Kneeling During the Anthem Is a ‘Sacrifice’: ‘Delusional’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is letting loose on an American fencer for believing kneeling during the U.S. national anthem is a “sacrifice.”

While representing Team USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Olympian and three-time Pan American champion Race Imboden decided to kneel to protest “the multiple shortcomings of the country.”

Imboden noted on Friday that “racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list” of things he says must “change” in the U.S.

“I chose to sacrifie my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, taught Imboden that “if you think this is ‘sacrifice,’ you are delusional.” – READ MORE

