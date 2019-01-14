Crenshaw Levels Dianne Feinstein After She Makes an Irrelevant ‘Fact Check’ About the Border Wall

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) tried to make the case against funding the border wall by issuing a sarcastic fact check, but she was quickly hit with a fact check of her own by Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

Feinstein explained that a large portion of illegal immigrants in the U.S. entered the country legally, but then broke the law and stayed in the country on expired papers and a wall canty stop that from happening.

Fact check: Nearly half of all undocumented immigrants come to the United States legally but then overstay their visas. A border wall would do nothing to curb visa overstays. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 11, 2019

Crenshaw quickly issued a “fact check” of his own, reminding Feinstein that no one is claiming the wall will solve all immigration violations in the U.S.

Why are you arguing with a point that no one is making? This border security plan is about the nearly 400,000 illegal aliens apprehended crossing the border last year. Fact check. https://t.co/n6u1GiU2IT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2019

As Crenshaw pointed out, Republicans have spent very little time focusing on the number of illegal immigrants entering the country and much more time talking about the drugs and crime associated with illegal border crossings. – READ MORE