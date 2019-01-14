 

Crenshaw Levels Dianne Feinstein After She Makes an Irrelevant ‘Fact Check’ About the Border Wall

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) tried to make the case against funding the border wall by issuing a sarcastic fact check, but she was quickly hit with a fact check of her own by Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

Feinstein explained that a large portion of illegal immigrants in the U.S. entered the country legally, but then broke the law and stayed in the country on expired papers and a wall canty stop that from happening.

Crenshaw quickly issued a “fact check” of his own, reminding Feinstein that no one is claiming the wall will solve all immigration violations in the U.S.

As Crenshaw pointed out, Republicans have spent very little time focusing on the number of illegal immigrants entering the country and much more time talking about the drugs and crime associated with illegal border crossings. – READ MORE

