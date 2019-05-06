Crenshaw Breaks It to Omar: ‘Can’t Lay the Blame on Anybody Else’ for Controversies Caused by ‘Her Words’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) doesn’t regret calling out fellow freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for her controversial comments on the 9/11 terrorist attacks and believes any backlash she has faced since was the result of “her words.”

Speaking with CBS News in an interview that aired Monday morning, Crenshaw refuted the argument that he took Omar’s remarks on 9/11 out of context:

“The broader point that she was making is perfectly fine. The broader point that she was making was that the organization CAIR defends civil liberties and that there was concern about civil liberties post-9/11. That doesn’t change the fact that you refer to 9/11 in a dismissive way, both in tone and in gesture, and in words, as some people did something.”

Although he fired back at the accusation at the time, Crenshaw doubled down to CBS News and broke it to Omar that the backlash she’s received can’t be blamed on “anybody else” but her.

“All that I said is that it’s unbelievable that someone would refer to it that way, and I stand by that wholeheartedly,” Crenshaw said. “[…] It is not anybody else’s words that cause these things. It is her words. And you can’t lay that blame on anybody else.” – READ MORE