CREEPY: This New York Democrat is Using Tinder, Grindr, and Bumble to Lure Voters

Suraj Patel is mounting an unlikely campaign in the most unusual way. The New Yorker is challenging Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), a 13-term incumbent with broad party support.

According to the Times, Patel’s campaign is run out of a former bar in the East Village. During the reporters’ visit, an aide hands Patel three phones, each logged into the dating app Tinder. From there, Patel begins swiping right “furiously.”

Patel’s not alone though – his staff is doing the same on similar apps like Bumble and Grindr. Most are using pictures of people more attractive than themselves to attract attention:

All around the bar — adorned with blue-velvet booths and a sound system that was playing Kanye West — campaign volunteers, logged onto Tinder, Grindr or Bumble, were doing the same thing. Mr. Patel calls it Tinder banking: Participants set up an account with a picture of an attractive person, usually not themselves, and begin seeking matches. Mr. Patel uses a picture of his brother.

He compared it to the practice of creating a fake online persona to lure someone into a relationship. “It’s kinda like catfishing,” he admitted, “but you are telling people who you are.”

When someone responds, Mr. Patel replies with a political pickup line: “Hi Sarah. Are you into civic engagement?” He soon reveals who he really is. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1