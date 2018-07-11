Creepy Papa John’s founder resigns as chairman amid N-word scandal

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned as the company’s chairman on Wednesday night after fallout over his use of the n-word during a conference call.

The company released a statement that said the directors had accepted Schnatter’s resignation.

“Papa John’s will appoint a new Chairman in a couple of weeks,” the statement read.

Forbes reported earlier on Wednesday that Schnatter used the n-word on a conference call in May.

The call was specifically designed as a role-playing exercise to prevent future public-relations disasters.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said, before complaining that Sanders never faced public backlash.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1