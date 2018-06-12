Credit Company Launches Attack on Gun Lovers, Refuses To Process Orders in Gun-Related Purchases

Some gun-related businesses have been left in the lurch after the credit card processing firm Intuit abruptly decided not to process payments for the companies’ products, apparently because Intuit thought it was helping gun deals directly, according to a New York Post report published Monday.

Even when the payments were for non-gun products like T-shirts, or participation in gun-safety classes, Intuit declined to process the transactions and returned the money to the purchasers, the Post reported.

One of the companies that was targeted, Gunsite Academy in Paulsen, Arizona, was told Inuit took the action because it “mistakenly believed firearms sales were being made directly to customers,” according to the Post.

According to a May 18 article published by The Truth About Guns, Gunsite Chief Operating Officer Ken Campbell said Intuit’s credit card processing arm, Quickbooks, had decided it was “immediately ceasing all business with them. Why? Because they sell and promote firearms.”

Apparently, Intuit is unaware that gun sales of the kind Gunsite deals in must be handled through a business with a federal firearms license – in other words, these businesses don’t deliver guns to individual doors like pepperoni pizzas. – READ MORE

