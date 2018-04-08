Creator of Politifact Publishes Planned Parenthood Fake News

According to the pro-life Radiance Foundation, the Tampa Bay Times — the founder and publisher of Politifact — featured an article in December titled “Driven by demand, Planned Parenthood opens second clinic in Tampa.”

“Like many other health care providers, Planned Parenthood experienced a surge in patients after passage of the Affordable Care Act, though the organization is known for low rates for services to those with or without access to insurance,” the piece claimed.

This assertion is patently false, says Radiance, citing statistics from Planned Parenthood’s own annual reports.

Prior to the passage of Obamacare in 2010, the organization reported serving 3 million patients per year.

In FY2011 and 2012, Planned Parenthood claimed similar numbers, but in FY2013, the number of patients dropped to 2.4 million.

The latest annual 2016-2017 report showed 2.4 million patients being seen as well.

“There was no surge; there was a purge. But that would be too factual for a pro-abortion news source,” Radiance contended. – READ MORE

