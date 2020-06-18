Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.

The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo’s announcement Wednesday that it’s renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says it’s also reviewing its Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

New York-based Colgate-Palmolive Co. said Thursday it is working with its Chinese partner, Hawley & Hazel Chemical Co., on changes to its Darlie brand toothpaste.

The toothpaste, which is popular in Asia, was called Darkie when it was first introduced in the 1930s. Packages featured a drawing of a minstrel singer in blackface with a wide smile; a Hawey & Hazel executive came up with the logo after visiting the United States and seeing Al Jolson perform. The Chinese name on the box translated to “black man toothpaste.”

Colgate-Palmolive acquired a 50% stake in Hawley in 1985. In 1989, the name of the toothpaste was changed to Darlie and the logo was changed to a racially ambiguous figure in a top hat. But Colgate said the product is under further review. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --