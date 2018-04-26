Politics World
CRAPPY MOVE: Kim Jong Un is bringing his own toilet to the Koreas summit; Fears Spies Will Steal His “Number Two”
The historic summit will focus on Kim Jong Un’s recent vow to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests, as well as North Korea’s plans to close its nuclear test site. The Trump administration will also be keeping a close eye on the events of the summit as it prepares for a meeting between Kim and President Trump that is anticipated for May or June.
While Kim has agreed to a seat at the table, however, he is reportedly refusing to sit on any of the summit’s public toilets. And accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, that’s par for the course.
“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post.
The reason? They are protecting against a literal info dump.
“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Lee Yun-keol explained.
Similar travel considerations are reportedly made whenever the North Korean leader conducts on-site inspections of military bases and state-run factories across the country. In fact, according to the South Korean news agency DailyNK, there is a customized bathroom built into Kim’s convoy of vehicles at all times.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
In "loo" of using the public restrooms at the historic summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be traveling with his own