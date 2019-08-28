‘Cranky Bernie’ Was So Rude to Restaurant Workers, Owner Says He Won’t Vote for Him

Once he hears about this troubling story, might President Donald Trump consider changing his nickname for 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) from “Crazy Bernie” to “Cranky Bernie”?

After he visited a popular and iconic San Fransisco eatery over the weekend, Bernie Sanders’ rude and cranky behavior left such a bad taste in the owner’s mouth that the man vowed to stop supporting him.

John Konstin, owner of John’s Grill, was shocked at the senator’s behavior.

He told Politico that Sanders — clearly there to just eat and not to engage in any political campaigning — nevertheless was “rude and cranky” and did not treat his staff well.

(…)

“It was all very nice, except for Cranky Bernie,” the owner said.

The sour experience left a lasting impression on Konstin: "He lost my vote."