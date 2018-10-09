Cramer rebukes ‘Me Too:’ ‘You’re just supposed to believe somebody because they said it happened’

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) rebuked the “Me Too” movement, dismissing the idea that people are “just supposed to believe” those who accuse others of sexual misconduct and calling it a “movement toward victimization.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Cramer, who is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) for her Senate seat, boasted of his willingness to say “what a lot of other people don’t dare say – but think,” including on the “Me Too” movement.

“That you’re just supposed to believe somebody because they said it happened,” Cramer told the Times. He then referenced women in his family, saying that “they cannot understand this movement toward victimization.”

“They are pioneers of the prairie,” he said. “These are tough people whose grandparents were tough and great-grandparents were tough.”

Cramer came under fire last month after he appeared to wave off sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying that the alleged assault against one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, “never went anywhere.” – READ MORE