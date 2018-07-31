Crackdown: ICE Agents Break Up Massive Fraud Scheme Aimed at American Taxpayers

The left frequently pushes narratives about immigration that don’t seem to match reality. Two of them are that Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be disbanded, and that illegal aliens don’t try to take advantage of the country.

Both of those claims were debunked Friday after the U.S. Justice Department announced that more than two dozen people have been arrested for trying to fraudulently obtain government benefits and vote in American elections.

Townhall reports that “22 of the 25 charged were illegal aliens, many with records of drug dealing, violent crimes, and some previously deported.”

According to the DOJ, the criminals stole the identities of Puerto Ricans, who hold U.S. citizenship, to defraud American taxpayers.

“This kind of fraud is a theft from our seniors, a theft from our taxpayers, and a theft from the needy, theft from America,” declared Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a press briefing about the arrests. – READ MORE

A federal judge has sided with the city of Chicago and against the Department of Justice, saying that the DOJ doesn’t have the authority to withhold public safety funds based on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city and its refusal to work with federal authorities regarding illegal aliens in police custody, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted the city a permanent injunction against DOJ conditions for the funding, including cooperating with a federal law that disallows restrictions on sharing of immigration status information between local and federal authorities and requiring cities to permit the Department of Homeland Security to access the facilities of local law enforcement.

These preconditions clashed with local Chicago law, which, according to the Tribune, “bars police from granting ICE officials access to people in Chicago police custody, except when they’re wanted on a criminal warrant or have a serious criminal conviction.”

“Police also cannot allow ICE agents to use their facilities for investigations, and on-duty officers are not allowed to respond to ICE inquiries or communicate with ICE officials about a person’s custody status or release,” the Tribune added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1