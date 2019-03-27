CPD Spokesman Weighs In On Smollett Decision: ‘Innocent Individuals Don’t Forget Bond & Perform Community Service In Exchange For Dropped Charges’

Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) spokesman Anthony Guglielmi praised detectives Tuesday, but had some harsh words over “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s dropped charges for making up a hate crime.

“Chicago police detectives did an excellent investigation and their work was reaffirmed by an independent grand jury who brought 16 criminal counts,” Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday. “In our experience, innocent individuals don’t forget bond & perform community service in exchange for dropped charges.”

Chicago police detectives did an excellent investigation and their work was reaffirmed by an independent grand jury who brought 16 criminal counts. In our experience, innocent individuals don't forget bond & perform community service in exchange for dropped charges. https://t.co/P9rsvUMwwZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 26, 2019

Guglielmi’s remarks follow prosecutors’ statement that the outcome was an “appropriate resolution” due to Smollett’s volunteer service and agreement to forfeit his bond to Chicago, CNN reported.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Smollett used the law for personal gains, calling it a “whitewash of justice” during a press conference Tuesday.

Smollett said he was telling the truth throughout the entire process to reporters after the court appearance Tuesday.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” Smollett said, CNN reported. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

Smollett reported that he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29.

Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for reportedly filing a false police report.

Follow Neetu on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]