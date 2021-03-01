CPAC Crowd Boos When Told To Follow The Mask Rules

A crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) booed when they were told to follow mask protocols, video footage from Friday showed.

CPAC Deputy Director Carly Patrick referred to Executive Director at the American Conservative Union and CPAC Dan Schneider’s comment, saying they want to obey the hotel’s rules, according to a video Vox Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.

“So please, everyone when you’re in the ballroom, when you’re seated, you should still be wearing a mask. So if everyone can go ahead, work on that. I know, I know, it’s it’s not the most fun,” Patrick said, eliciting boos from the crowd during the video Rupar tweeted.



Schneider said, “But I also want to mention one thing and I know this might sound a little bit like a downer, but we also believe in property rights,” during the video Rupar tweeted.

“And this is a private hotel and we believe in the rule of law so we need to comply with the laws of this county we are in. But a private hotel just like your house gets to set its own rules. Carly, our CPAC director,” Schneider said in the video Rupar tweeted.

CPAC hosts get heckled after announcing they must comply with the private venue’s mask rules, calling it “a downer” and “not the most fun.” pic.twitter.com/dbuhPuzbFu — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021

CPAC officials have to remind attendees to please, for the love of God, comply with the hotel’s rules and wear a mask. Unhappy people in the audience yell “freedom!” pic.twitter.com/hvoTPLKQ9J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

Everyone attending CPAC is anticipated to follow “professional standards and applicable laws,” according to FAQ from CPAC 2021. Masks are mandatory, with some exceptions, inside the Hyatt Regency Orlando in accordance with Florida’s Orange County executive order and the Hyatt’s face mask requirement.

“You have the right, you have the right to set the own rules in your own house and we’re borrowing somebody else’s house, so we need to comply with their rules,” Schneider said during the video, occasionally getting interrupted by the crowd. “So thank you all for putting on your masks, I wear a mask when I’m in the halls and we’re going to comply with their rules.”

Masks are mandatory in the hotel’s lobby, public meeting places, break rooms and meeting ballrooms when people aren’t sitting and socially distancing “or when not presenting in a session and socially distanced,” according to CPAC’s FAQ. People not eating or drinking at bars and restaurants have to wear a mask and when outside and at the gym.

Anyone attending CPAC not wearing a mask is going to be asked to use one and anyone attending CPAC will be given a mask if they don’t have one, the FAQ said.

“Guests who are not willing to comply with this face coverings mandate may either stay in their guestroom throughout their visit or they will be asked to leave the hotel property,” the FAQ said.

