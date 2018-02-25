CPAC attendees see Elizabeth Warren as most beatable Dem in 2020

An unofficial straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference this week suggested that attendees see Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as the Democrat they think Trump would be most likely to defeat in 2020.

According to CNN, the poll taken Thursday and Friday posed the following question to 75 respondees: “Which Democrat considering a run in 2020 do you think Trump would be most likely to defeat?”

From among that small sampling, Warren came first with 22 votes, with Oprah Winfrey coming in second place with 10.

Warren, whose far-left views have led conservatives to believe that she would be unelectable in certain parts of the country, has been a regular punching bag of President Trump — who has given her the nicknames “goofy” and “Pocahontas.”

The latter is a reference to a longstanding controversy about Warren’s claims to have Native American heritage. During her 2012 Senate run, it emerged that she was touted by Harvard as a minority hire after she had claimed to be part Cherokee. But she did not provide documentation, and one report estimated she could be just 1/32 American Indian. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *