CPAC attendees say Biden poses greatest threat to Trump

They’re confident Donald Trump will win a second term, but many attendees of the nation’s largest gathering of conservative activists agreed that Joe Biden poses the greatest threat to the president in 2020.

Grass-roots activists at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) repeatedly invoked the former Democratic vice president when asked who would be the most formidable challenger to Trump ahead of his reelection campaign.

Trump’s approval rating is in the 40s, he’s losing favor with independent voters, and newly empowered House Democrats are turning up the heat with a myriad of investigations into his policies, business dealings and personal scandals.

Trump is slated to address CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, on Saturday.

“I think it would be Joe Biden. I just think a bunch of Democrats would rally around him. I just think he would be the most most formidable candidate,” said Joseph Lewis of Emmett, Idaho, who was attending his first CPAC gathering with his friend, Barbara Hawkins. “He’s experienced, everybody knows him, but he’s well known for his gaffes.”

An attendee from Virginia, who would only give his first name as Greg, said Biden could "come across as a mature leader" in a race against Trump, who's been admonished by some fellow Republicans for his often-personal Twitter attacks.