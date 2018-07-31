Cowboys QB Gets Repeatedly Compared to a Slave for Saying He’s Against Protesting During the Anthem

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his support for team owner Jerry Jones and said he does not support kneeling during the national anthem, many took to social media to bash him.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott: I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so pic.twitter.com/2xbb2NnhIJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 28, 2018

Since then, some social media users have compared Prescott to a slave staying on the plantation or said he was just trying to appease NFL fans and team owners who are white:

Doing that nice dance them white folks like https://t.co/YGDXGfp4od — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 28, 2018

There will ALWAYS be people like Dak Prescott. They were there on the plantation and they were there during the Civil Rights Movement. And yet because of the sacrifices of the people who pressed on, he can play in an integrated league. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. https://t.co/kaIW6sU4D8 — Remi (@bladeniran) July 28, 2018

Here is exclusive footage of Dallas Cowboys player Dak Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/6oeFeF2VVe — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 28, 2018

It wasn’t just Prescott who said he wouldn’t support protesting during the anthem. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott toldreporters it was a team decision not to protest. – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott became the latest star on the team to back owner Jerry Jones’ policy against protesting the national anthem, saying that his team is “going to stand as one.”

Jones made national news last week when he said that in spite of the NFL’s decision to pause its enforcement of a new policy that prohibited anthem protests on the field, his team would “stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Interviewed by the media on Friday, Elliott stood by the team’s pro-anthem policy.

“Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It was our decision.”

“I think it just shows our culture,” Elliott continued. “It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one.

“That’s not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys, America’s Team. We stand for the national anthem.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1