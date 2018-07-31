True Pundit

Cowboys QB Gets Repeatedly Compared to a Slave for Saying He’s Against Protesting During the Anthem

After Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his support for team owner Jerry Jones and said he does not support kneeling during the national anthem, many took to social media to bash him.

Since then, some social media users have compared Prescott to a slave staying on the plantation or said he was just trying to appease NFL fans and team owners who are white:

It wasn’t just Prescott who said he wouldn’t support protesting during the anthem. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott toldreporters it was a team decision not to protest. – READ MORE

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott became the latest star on the team to back owner Jerry Jones’ policy against protesting the national anthem, saying that his team is “going to stand as one.”

Jones made national news last week when he said that in spite of the NFL’s decision to pause its enforcement of a new policy that prohibited anthem protests on the field, his team would “stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Interviewed by the media on Friday, Elliott stood by the team’s pro-anthem policy.

“Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the national anthem,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “It was our decision.”

“I think it just shows our culture,” Elliott continued. “It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one.

“That’s not knocking anyone else who may choose to kneel during the national anthem. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys, America’s Team. We stand for the national anthem.” – READ MORE

"Doing that nice dance them white folks like"

