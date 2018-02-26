While Cowards Cowered, These Heroes Ran INTO The Florida School Where Shooter Went On Rampage

As some of their colleagues hid behind cars outside, these were the cops who ran in toward the bloodbath that was unfolding inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS.

With outrage over reports that at least four Broward County sheriff’s deputies failed to enter the Parkland, Fla., school building while Nikolas Cruz went on a deadly six-minute shooting rampage, the officers from the Coral Springs Police Department recalled the “awful” and “surreal” experience of treating injured kids and trying to convince terrified victims that it was safe to come out of hiding.

It “was bad as you can imagine — times 10,” Officer Chris Crawford, an ex-Marine, told reporters. “I have a 2-year-old. I don’t want to send him to school.”

Crawford stuffed gauze into the wounds of a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the back, shoulder, thigh and arm, and treated a girl with shrapnel injuries before paramedics arrived, he said.

He then ran into the building, where he found dozens of students who had barricaded themselves inside a classroom. – READ MORE

