Cowardly Florida deputy who stayed outside school during massacre believes he ‘did a good job,’ union official says

The school resource deputy who remained outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during last week’s bloody massacre “believed he did a good job,” a police union official said Thursday.

According to the official, Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson thought he carried out his responsibilities during the Valentine’s Day rampage, even though he failed to enter the school and engage a suspect who authorities say killed 17 students and faculty members with an AR-15-style assault rifle.

“He believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description [of the suspect],” Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, told the New York Post.

At a news conference Thursday, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel excoriated Peterson — who has resigned — for his failure to enter the school and engage the shooter. Israel said the deputy should have “went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer.” – READ MORE

