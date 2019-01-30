Covington Teen’s Family Hires Attorney Specializing in Slander

The family of 16-year-old Covington Catholic high school student Nicholas Sandmann (shown above right) has hired Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood, who was once described by Dan Rather as an “attorney for the damned.”

Wood specializes in libel and slander cases against the media and has represented high-profile clients such as Richard Jewell, the hero of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in 1996, who was accused of being the bomber by several media outlets, as well as the family of JonBenet Ramsey.

Jewell, according to a New York Times column about his death, “sued several major news media outlets and won settlements from NBC and CNN.”

Wood “often eye-popping damages for those he believes have been libeled or slandered in the press,” said a Washington Post column from when he represented former presidential candidate Herman Cain.

Teenager was smeared. Sandmann, the main focus of the original video showing an alleged confrontation between Covington students and a Native-American man, became the face of the mainstream media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome. – READ MORE