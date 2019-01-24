Covington Kids Going To The White House

On Tuesday, Nick Sandmann, the student from Covington Catholic High school who was at the center of the controversy with Native American Nathan Phillips last Friday near the Lincoln Memorial, confirmed to The Daily Wire that the White House has reached out to host the students. Sandmann said, “The President wants to send a plane down to get us.”
On Monday night, President Trump issued a series of tweets regarding the Covington kids. He stated, “Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American’@TuckerCarlson.”
(…)
Framing Trump’s support for the students in emphatically racial terms, CNN reported earlier Tuesday morning, “President Donald Trump is publicly siding with the mostly white students of a Kentucky high school who were engaged in a confrontation with a Native American elder that renewed a sensitive national debate about race relations in America.”
An article in The Washington Post attempted to put the most cynical spin it could on Trump’s support for the students. Phillip Bump started by opining, “Trump hyped allegations that the initial response to news of the event, a response that generally criticized Sandmann and the other students as mocking Phillips, was unfair or inaccurate.” – READ MORE