Covington Catholic HS Student Nick Sandmann Settles $250 Million Lawsuit With The Washington Post

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann announced on Friday that his legal team has settled its $250 million defamation lawsuit with The Washington Post.

“On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit,” Sandmann wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do.”

Sandmann added, "We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn't over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don't hold your breath @jack ."

