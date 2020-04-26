COVID-19 survivor State Rep. Karen Whitsett decries Michigan’s censure attempt: ‘I’m not going to be silenced’

As long as there are residents in the state of Michigan who need help and who need a voice, Democratic State Representative Karen Whitsett promised Saturday that she will not be silenced.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Whitsett explained that she would also continue to work with President Trump and any president who extended a hand her way to ensure what’s done in her state needs to be done.

On Saturday, a group called the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization will consider censuring Whitsett for foregoing the status quo and meeting with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss her experience recovering from coronavirus, The Detroit News reported

The admonition means she will not get the group’s endorsement for this year nor will she be able to engage in the group’s activities for the next two election cycles.

“At the end of the day, we have political systems,” said Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the organization. “We have political parties, and political parties exist for a reason.”

“There is so much more to this story and it’s shameful, actually, of the Democratic Party,” Whitsett stated. 13 congressional leaders — Jonathan Kinloch who also works for Governor Gretchen Whitmer…and I believe this is the governor — decided that going to slap me on the wrist by silencing me. And, it’s a shame that she’s doing this. It’s politics at its .”

“In a time like this during a pandemic when she should be focusing on the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan, this is what she’s focusing on: trying to silence me,” Whitsett added. “I guess this is teaching me to be in my place and that’s not going to stop me.” – READ MORE

