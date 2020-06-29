Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir to Cost $3,120 for Typical Patient on Private Insurance

Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD +1.43% detailed its pricing plans for Covid-19 drug remdesivir, saying it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a typical patient with commercial insurance.

The drugmaker on Monday disclosed its pricing plans as it prepares to begin charging for the drug in July. The U.S. has been distributing remdesivir donated by Gilead since the drug was authorized for emergency use in May.