COVID-19 Cases and Percentage of Positive Tests Up in Texas, Florida, and Arizona, Deaths Down in Florida

COVID-19 cases in the states of Texas, Florida, and Arizona increased over the two weeks and three days between June 9 and June 26.

The percentage of those who tested positive for COVID-19 is also up over the past two weeks and three days in all three states.

COVID-19 deaths have declined for three consecutive weeks in Florida. Reported COVID-19 deaths declined in the most recent week in both Texas and Arizona, after seeing an increase over the three preceding weeks, though that decline may be due to reporting lags.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain unchanged in Florida, but are up in Texas and Arizona, where there are significant differences by region within each state.

As a result of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rolled back some of the re-opening measures in their respective states, ordering bars to close.

The ratio between those who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks in Texas, Florida, and Arizona and hospitalizations and deaths in those states during that time is far lower than the ratio between COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and deaths observed in New York and New Jersey in April when those two states were the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

