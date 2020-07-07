COVER-UP: Killer Cuomo Investigates Himself, Finds He’s Not at Fault for Deadly COVID-19 Nursing Home Policy

Downstate New York isn’t just the hot spot of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, but the entire world. Without a doubt, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policy contributed significantly to this. On March 25, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their coronavirus status. Even then it was well-known that the elderly were more vulnerable to the virus, yet Cuomo defended the policy. Nursing homes “don’t have a right to object. That is the rule and that is the regulation and they have to comply with that,” Cuomo said in April. He finally rescinded the order on May 11, but the damage had been done. Cuomo enabled a massive outbreak in New York nursing homes and then tried to cover it up with bogus coronavirus stats.

But the cover-up is still happening. Cuomo’s administration “investigated” the policy and its impact, and predictably concluded that the decision to send patients who tested positive for the coronavirus into nursing homes was not a “significant factor” in the thousands of deaths that occurred in nursing home facilities statewide.

Instead, the 33-page Cuomo administration report blamed nursing home staff and visitors for unknowingly infecting nursing home patients. The report, which Cuomo praised, was issued by Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, a Cuomo-appointee. Cuomo then claimed criticism of the nursing home policy was based on “pure politics.”

“You had this political conspiracy that the deaths in nursing homes were preventable,” Cuomo said. “And now the report has the facts and the facts tell the exact opposite story.”

This report conveniently was presented as state lawmakers are discussing holding private hearings on Cuomo’s nursing home policy. – READ MORE

