Courts Convict Apparent Witch Who Used Dark Magic To Lure Prostitutes

A U.K. court convicted a nurse Thursday who used voodoo rituals to control and intimidate women she trafficked for prostitution in Germany.

Josephine Iyamu was convicted as the ringleader of a sex trafficking ring that trafficked women from Nigeria into Germany to be forced to work as prostitutes, according to The Associated Press.

Iyamu reportedly used voodoo rituals to force the women into swearing that they would not go to the authorities and that they would repay the debt she charged them for travel to Germany.

Iyamu is a Liberian native who became a British citizen in 2009 because of her nursing qualifications.

While working as a nurse for the U.K.’s National Health Service, she enlisted the help of a voodoo priest to put the women, whom she trafficked, through a “juju ceremony” that the National Crime Agency said was “designed to exert control” over them, according to BBC.

She forced the women in the ritual to drink blood containing worms, eat chicken hearts, and have powder rubbed into cuts, according to court testimony. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1