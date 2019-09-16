Courtney Love denies Prince Andrew bugged her for sex after they reportedly met through Jeffrey Epstein

Courtney Love has denied a report that Prince Andrew was looking “for sex” and a “fun night in Hollywood” when he turned up at at her home in the middle of the night, back when rich and famous people could be more open about their friendships with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The report came from the U.K. tabloid The Sun over the weekend, which says the encounter between Love and Andrew, once dubbed “Randy Andy” for his playboy ways, happened in 2000 at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

The singer has acknowledged an encounter but said it happened around 2001.

The Sun also said that Love, the widow of Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain, and Andrew, the Duke of York, met through the now-deceased Epstein, several years before he was first investigated for sex trafficking charges.

The Sun said Love, 55, told a friend that she was in bed at around 1 a.m. when the doorbell rang. “So put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the queen’s second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced,” Love reportedly told the friend.

“He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time,” Love continued, according to The Sun.

“He seemed to be looking for sex and was quite flirtatious,” Love added.

The Hole frontwoman suggested she wasn’t interested in the Duke of York in that way, and there was no sex, according to The Sun. – READ MORE