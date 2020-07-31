Court Unseals Documents: Bill Clinton Alleged to Have Appeared on Epstein’s Island

Documents unsealed by court order Thursday reveal correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and also allege former President Bill Clinton was seen on the private island where Epstein was alleged to have taken underage girls.

Michael Cernovich tweeted excerpts from one of the documents, claiming, “Bill Clinton is implicated by name by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims as having been at Pedophile Island.”

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and “2 young girls.” pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Cernovich continued, “The media’s coverage (or non-coverage) of this will be worth observing.”

Techno Fog tweeted a section of the interview in which Clinton’s name was mentioned – READ MORE

