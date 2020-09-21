Court Sides With Pennsylvania Democrats, Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted 3 Days After Election Day

On Thursday, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court sided with the state’s Democrats, allowing a three-day extension past Election Day to count mail-in ballots.
The vital battleground state’s Supreme Court “granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day,” The Associated Press reported Thursday afternoon.
The PA court has a Democratic majority of 5-2 over Republicans.
The ruling also “authorized the use of satellite election offices and drop boxes — which Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs are planning to use help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed-in ballots expected in the Nov. 3 presidential election,” the AP added. – READ MORE
