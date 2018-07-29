Court Rules Lawsuit Against San Jose Officials By Trump Supporters Beaten to a Bloody Pulp by Violent Leftists Can Proceed

Fourteen victims of anti-Trump rioters at a Trump campaign rally in San Jose, California in June 2016 filed a class action federal civil rights lawsuit in July against San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Police Chief Edgardo Garcia, the City of San Jose and several named and unknown attackers.

Dozens of Trump supporters were assaulted, spit on, beaten, cold-cocked, egged, chased, tackled and bloodied as they left the San Jose Trump rally by mobs of far left, Mexican nationalist, Socialist, SEIU and anarchist thugs.

The lawsuit describes police ordering Trump supporters to walk directly into the maws of the anti-Trump mob and then failing to intercede when the Trump supporters were set upon and attacked by the mob. The suit alleges this was done at the direction of the mayor and police chief.

The suit was filed by Harmeet K. Dhillon, an attorney who is also vice chair of the California Republican Party.

This week the 9th Circuit Court ruled the lawsuit against San Jose officials and the city for violating the civil rights of Trump supporters can proceed.- READ MORE

An unnerved Tom Arnold took the stage at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Thursday and did not hold back with his harsh criticism of President Trump while promoting his upcoming attempted Trump take-down series, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.”

The 59-year-old called the president a racist and labeled him “that knucklehead” as he fumed over those that stand by the president declaring “f— them.”

Arnold is on a mission to obtain tapes featuring the outtakes and hours of footage from Trump’s “Apprentice” days. His show will premiere on Viceland on Sept. 18.

“Donald Trump… I’m going to do this until he resigns. He is a crazy person. He is putting our country on the precipice of a war. I am working on this show right now with people who are much more talented and much more connected than I am… I am, for some reason, in a position to do something, and it’s working. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1