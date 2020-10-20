Court Rules in Favor of Unsealing Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 Sex Life Testimony

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s previous “extremely personal” testimony regarding her sex life as the alleged madam of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may soon be made public following a decision by a U.S. appeals court on Monday.

Reuters reports the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said there was a presumption the public had a right to see Maxwell’s 418-page deposition, which was taken in April 2016 for a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

In an unsigned order, the court also said U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan did not abuse her discretion in rejecting Maxwell’s “meritless arguments” that her interests superseded that presumption.

Maxwell’s lawyers have previously said the deposition concerns attempts to “compel Ms Maxwell to answer intrusive questions about her sex life.”

They have called the questioning “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media.” – READ MORE

