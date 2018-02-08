Court Rules ‘Admission in Any Status’ Doesn’t Include Illegals

A recent ruling by an immigration court will make it harder for some immigrants to beat deportation orders.

The issue decided last week by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) revolved around whether the phrase “admitted in any status” includes people who entered the country illegally. The court ruled that it does not.

“The respondent’s view would essentially relieve aliens of the statutory burden of establishing that he or she has satisfied all the eligibility requirements for cancellation of removal under” the statute, board member Blair O’Connor wrote for the majority. “It is unlikely that Congress would have intended such a result.”

The ruling could make it harder for immigrants to seek discretionary orders from immigration judges to cancel deportation orders. Statistics from the Department of Homeland Security indicate that judges have granted such requests a few thousand times annually over the past five years. – READ MORE

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Tuesday that many people eligible who were eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have chosen not to sign up because they are “too lazy to get off their ass.”

Kelly made the remark on Capitol Hill days ahead of Congress’ first government funding deadline since last month’s partial government shutdown, which centered on extending the program.

President Trump said he will support making the program permanent only if lawmakers agree to border wall funding and restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly, speaking to reporters, addressed why Trump would support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people, rather than the smaller subset currently protected by DACA.

“There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million,” Kelly said, reported Erica Werner of the Washington Post. “The difference between 690 [thousand] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.” – READ MORE