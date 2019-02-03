Court Brief: El Chapo Drugged, Raped 13-Year-Old Girls

Mexico’s Most Famous Drug Lord, Joaquin “el Chapo” Guzman Loera, Regularly Paid $5,000 To Have Girls As Young As 13-years-old Drugged And Brought To Him For Sexual Intercourse, Court Records Allege.

Officials disclosed the accusations in a series of documents that were unsealed late this week under orders of U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan as prosecutors in the case sought to limit the type of questions that could be asked of witnesses during Guzman’s trial. El Chapo is currently being tried on multiple drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies that could lead to several life sentences.

One of the newly unsealed court briefs dealt with the testimony of Alex Cifuentes, a close associate of El Chapo and one of the prosecutions main witnesses. The document was first discovered by Alan Feuer from the New York Times.

Under judicial order prosecutors in the Chapo case have just unsealed several docs.

One revelation: Alex Cifuentes, Chapo’s personal secretary, had a procuress send Chapo pics of 13-year-old girls. Young girls could be bought for sex at $5000 a piece. Sometimes they were drugged. pic.twitter.com/jFs4Fyp76W — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) February 2, 2019

The court brief mentioned that Cifuentes would have his staff get girls as young as 13-years-old through an intermediary for sex. The drug lords would receive photographs of the girls and, for a fee of $5,000, the girls would be drugged and brought to El Chapo for sex.