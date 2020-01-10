Court Approves $3.6 Billion For Border Wall; Trump Responds

Late Wednesday, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling, thus allowing the Trump administration to divert $3.6B in military construction funds to the Trump-promised southern border wall.

“The decision from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, lifts an injunction issued last month in Texas that blocked the reallocation plan,” USA Today reported early Thursday morning. “In the 2-1 ruling, judges granted the administration’s request to temporarily halt the nationwide injunction from U.S. District Judge David Briones of El Paso. Congress appropriated the $3.6 billion to the Department of Defense for 127 construction projects, Briones had ruled, so the Trump administration shouldn’t divert it to the border wall.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to celebrate the legal victory.

Breaking News: The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just reversed a lower court decision & gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall, Four Billion Dollars. Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020



