Couple arrested and removed from NYC ferry in handcuffs for not wearing face masks: ‘We’re being targeted’

A Brooklyn couple was arrested and taken off a New York City ferry in handcuffs on Saturday after they refused to wear face masks.

A couple were planning on traveling from Manhattan to the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bay Ridge via a city ferry, according to Gothamist. The captain of the ferry instructed the husband and wife to put on face masks or disembark from the vessel. The couple refused to do either. Face masks have been mandatory on New York City ferries since April 17.

For approximately 45 minutes, the couple went back-and-forth with ferry employees about wearing a mask until two NYPD cops showed up. The couple asserted they were exempted from a state face mask mandate because they suffered from a medical condition. Police asked to see proof they had a medical condition, but they reportedly refused.

“He’s shaming us,” the maskless man reportedly said. “Because we can’t wear a mask, we’re being discriminated against.”

“We’re being targeted,” the man reportedly told police.

“If we were f***ing black, I can guarantee you that guy would never come out and tell us put a mask on,” she allegedly said, according to Gothamist reporter Jake Offenhartz, who documented the mask standoff and eventual arrest of the couple. – READ MORE

