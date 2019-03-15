County Denied ICE Detainer Request Before Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Killed Woman

Santa Clara County officials denied the detainer request for the illegal alien suspected of brutally murdering Bambi Larson, 59, in her home in San Jose in February, according to deportation documents “The Ingraham Angle” exclusively obtained and unveiled on Thursday night.

Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, 24, has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly stalking and stabbing Larson on February 28. He is being held in custody without bond ahead of his May 17 hearing.

But the San Jose police revealed on Tuesday that Arevalo Carranza, a gang member, had been arrested multiple times prior to the murder. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had an active detainer request for him.

Yet county officials insisted their sanctuary policies were not at fault for the illegal immigrant’s repeated releases.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham revealed on Thursday night that she had obtained Arevalo Carranza’s deportation documents. – READ MORE