Country’s first ‘robot sex brothel’ set to open in Texas prompts backlash: report

The first so-called “robot sex brothel” in the U.S. slated to open in the Houston area this month has prompted a massive backlash from residents and activists who say it will ruin the neighborhood.

The company opened its first location last year near Toronto, where $60 buys a half-hour alone with a robot sex doll, according to the Washington Examiner. The dolls start at $2,500 to buy.

Yuval Gavriel, the founder of KinkySdollS, made the announcement during an interview with the Examiner last week, telling the paper he plans to expand to 10 locations throughout the United States by 2020.

Elijah Rising, a Houston-based non-profit organization aimed at ending sex trafficking, started a petition titled “Keep Robot Brothels Out Of Houston.” The non-profit has more than 6,500 signatures as of early Tuesday morning.

“As a nonprofit whose mission is to end sex trafficking we have seen the progression as sex buyers go from pornography to strip clubs to purchasing sex—robot brothels will ultimately harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality, and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children,” the petition states. – READ MORE