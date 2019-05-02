Country singer Gary Allan gets ‘day drunk,’ flips over golf cart in San Antonio

Country singer Gary Allan appeared to have a little too much fun while on a golf course in Texas last Saturday.

Allan was in San Antonio, relaxing before an evening concert at John T. Floore’s Country Store when he decided to play a few rounds of golf at Tournament Players Course.

The 51-year-old native of California — known for “Her Man” and “Nothing On But the Radio” — shared an image on his Instagram of a golf cart flipped into a bunker.

"Maybe to much to drink on the course today," he wrote jokingly, along with the hashtags #daydrunk and #lovemynewcart.