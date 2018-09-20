Coulter: If Kavanaugh Nomination Goes Down, Then the Media Is ‘Running the Country’

Conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Democrats are using allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh “purely for delay.”

She said that “certain Republicans,” including Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Bob Corker of Tennessee, strongly dislike President Trump and are willing to “put their egos ahead of the country” in this case.

Coulter said that the mainstream media has sided with the Democrats in making Ford’s allegations the reason why Kavanaugh’s nomination should be dismissed.

“If they get away with this, then you have CNN running the country,” Coulter said. “It’s not even just the Democrats running the country, it’s the media running the country because this allegation can be made against anyone at any time. Absolutely non-disprovable.”

Carlson said he has never seen Washington D.C. "crazier, more paranoid, more tense or more dumb" after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) seized on an apparent 2015 joke by Kavanaugh about his time in high school.