Could Trump lawyer Michael Cohen get disbarred thanks to Stormy Daniels?

New York legal experts say there’s little doubt an office that oversees attorney discipline will investigate President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, after he appeared to admit to professional misconduct in paying off porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen brokered a nondisclosure deal to conceal an alleged Trump-Daniels affair in October 2016 and said in early March that he used $130,000 “from my home equity line” to pay Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Clarifying a key point that could lead to discipline, Cohen’s attorney, David Schwartz, said this week that Cohen negotiated and paid Daniels without Trump’s knowledge — something experts say constitutes serious misconduct that could threaten his ability to practice law.

“The president was not aware of the agreement. At least Michael Cohen never told him about the agreement,” Schwartz told CNN on Wednesday. He told NBC on Thursday Trump “100 percent” did not reimburse Cohen.

If the accounts are true, Cohen may have violated client consultation and financial guidelines in New York’s Rules of Professional Conduct. If Cohen is lying, that would violate a broad prohibition on attorney dishonesty. – READ MORE

