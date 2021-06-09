Could Donald Trump run for Congress, then House speaker in 2022? Former president says idea is ‘very interesting’

Donald Trump for Congress?

It sounds like a far-fetched idea, but the former president appeared to express interest in starting his political comeback in the U.S. House during an interview with radio host Wayne Allyn Root on Friday afternoon. Root pitched Trump on the idea of running for a U.S. House seat from Florida next year and then seeking to become House Speaker should Republicans win the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

From that position, Root said, Trump could “wipe” Biden out as the Republican leader and then run for president again in 2024.

“Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you’ll run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida. Win big. Lead us to a dramatic landslide victory. Take the House by 50 seats,” he told Trump.

“Then you become the Speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden and start criminal investigations against Biden. You’ll wipe him out for this last two years,” continued the radio host.

Trump appeared to like what he was hearing.

“That’s so interesting,” the former president said. “You know, It’s very interesting.”

He added that other people have suggest he run for Senate, “but you know what, your idea might be better.” – READ MORE

