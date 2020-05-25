Cotton Leads Republican Senators Calling For DOJ Investigation of Planned Parenthood

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) led a group of 27 Republican lawmakers calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Planned Parenthood over allegations the abortion provider fraudulently obtained federal loans.

“Planned Parenthood fraudulently taking tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help keep those small businesses and nonprofit organizations afloat cannot stand and must be addressed,” a letter sent by the lawmakers to Attorney General William Barr stated.

The letter points to a statement from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the group’s political action committee, criticizing the CARES Act for excluding Planned Parenthood as evidence that the group fraudulently obtained the loans.

“The bill gives the Small Business Administration broad discretion to exclude Planned Parenthood affiliates and other non-profits serving people with low incomes and deny them benefits under the new small business loan program,” Planned Parenthood said in a press release. – READ MORE

