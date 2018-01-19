Cosmo Panics After Discovering Young Women Are Big Fans Of Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, it seems, has a dedicated following of millennial women on Instagram, with “fan accounts” for the First Daughter popping up every day — and Cosmopolitan magazine simply can’t understand it.

In an article posted Wednesday, the publication, which typically devotes most of its pixels and column inches to unintentionally confusing headlines about sexual pleasure and body image (“fifty ways to please your man!” often falls opposite “why do women think so little of themselves?”), puzzled over why young ladies of high school age look up to Ivanka, a successful career woman and mother, now one of the president’s most trusted advisors.

The women all run Ivanka “fan” Instagram accounts that document the First Daughter’s outfits using mostly paparazzi photos, and coo over Ivanka’s family life, choices in clothing, and tastefully decorated homes. They claim its all a “labor of love,” and that they enjoy cataloging Ivanka’s often glamorous life.

Before even officially introducing Ivanka’s fans, Cosmo takes a quick hit at Ivanka herself:

Ivanka Trump — who is also a special assistant to the president — has had a tough first year in Washington. Critics have accused her of being ineffective in government (and relying on nepotism to get there), complicit in her father’s agenda, and hypocritical for complaining about the viciousness of politics. They also torched her self-help book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.

But that’s not why the girls say they look up to her. And, in fact, several of the women interviewed said they aren’t even fans of her father — they’re just impressed with a woman in power who seems to be making it work, and looks good doing it. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell blasted Ivanka Trump on Tuesday after the first daughter praised Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday night speech at the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

In a tweet posted Monday, Trump noted that she had seen Winfrey’s “empowering & inspiring speech” at the Golden Globes. She then encouraged everyone to come together to say “#TIMESUP,” a reference to the viral hashtag making the rounds on Twitter that called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say # TIMESUP.”

O’Donnell, however, took issue with what he saw as hypocrisy from Ivanka Trump, whose father — President Donald Trump — has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. – READ MORE

Meryl Streep, a long-time friend of Harvey Weinstein, recently attacked the first lady and first daughter for being “silent” on sexual assault.

Streep was pressed by the New York Times for her perceived silence over disgraced movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein’s horrific sexual assaults on women. Streep, who once called Weinstein “God,” has starred in a number of Weinstein movies over multiple decades.

Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this. https://t.co/2h62gYWeby — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2018

Responding to the comments Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr. gave Streep no relieg. Don Jr. tweeted Thursday that Streep was a hypocrite and declared that the actress knew Weinstein was a “serial assaulter… of course she did.” – READ MORE