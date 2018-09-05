‘Cosby Show’ star after being photographed working at grocery store: ‘Every job is worthwhile’ (VIDEO)

A former actor on “The Cosby Show” said he hopes the “job shaming” he experienced after being photographed bagging groceries leads to a reevaluation of “the dignity of work.”

The Daily Mail originally shared photographs of actor Geoffrey Owens working as a cashier at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. Fox News later picked up the story.

Owens told Roberts that he hopes there is a “reevaluation” around the working class following his experience.

“A reevaluation of what it means to work and a reevaluation of the ideas that some jobs are better than others, because that is actually not true,” Owens said.

"Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens tells @GMA backlash after "job shaming" could lead to a reevaluation of the "dignity of work." "There is no job that's better than another job…Every job is worthwhile." https://t.co/jrxUgAG7cN pic.twitter.com/rwYnGDVVMD — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

"There is no job that's better than another job," he continued. "It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and one paper. But actually, it's not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable."