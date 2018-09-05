‘Cosby Show’ star after being photographed working at grocery store: ‘Every job is worthwhile’ (VIDEO)

    True Pundit

    A former actor on “The Cosby Show” said he hopes the  “job shaming” he experienced after being photographed bagging groceries leads to a reevaluation of “the dignity of work.”

    The Daily Mail originally shared photographs of actor Geoffrey Owens working as a cashier at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. Fox News later picked up the story.

    Owens told Roberts that he hopes there is a “reevaluation” around the working class following his experience.

    “A reevaluation of what it means to work and a reevaluation of the ideas that some jobs are better than others, because that is actually not true,” Owens said.

    “There is no job that’s better than another job,” he continued. “It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and one paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”- READ MORE

     

