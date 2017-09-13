Cory Booker: We ‘Should Be Building Tunnels, Not Walls’ (VIDEO)

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said the U.S. should be building tunnels, not walls when asked about his stance on immigration Monday.

Booker was asked if he would be willing to compromise with Republicans and put limits on immigration and fund the border wall.

“I think the wall is a dead end, and I think that people in New Jersey know. Why would we spend billions of dollars to build a wall that even southern states congress people and senators know wouldn’t do anything to really add security to this country?” Booker said to NJTV News. “In a time when we should be building bridges not walls, building tunnels in this region, not walls.” – READ MORE