Cory Booker wants to require federal license for gun owners

Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker is calling for all gun owners to obtain federal firearms licenses.

The national licensing proposal is one of 16 that the Democrat from New Jersey unveiled on Monday in what his campaign touted as the “most sweeping gun violence prevention plan ever put forth by a presidential candidate.”

Booker argued that just as a driver’s license demonstrates a person’s eligibility and proficiency to drive a car, “a gun license demonstrates that a person is eligible and can meet certain safety and training standards necessary to own a gun.”

The senator said his proposal builds on “rigorous evidence at the state level demonstrating the connection between gun licensing and reduction in gun violence.”

According to Booker's plan, current and first-time firearms buyers would seek a license at a designated office, similar to obtaining a passport. The applications would then be verified by the FBI. Current gun owners would have a transition period to obtain a federal license.


