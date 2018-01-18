Cory Booker Uses Misleading Terror Data To Attack Trump

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker tore into Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the supposed misdeeds of the Trump administration during a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In Booker’s dramatic monologue, he claimed that all of these attackers held “bigoted, hateful ideas about minorities” and implied he wanted 73 percent of the DHS’s time spent tracking down these far-right extremists.

The biggest error in GAO’s data on white supremacist terror was caught by National Review’s David French last April. The Umpqua Community College shooting, one of the deadliest shootings the GAO attributed to a white supremacist, was actually committed by an African-American with no discernible ideology outside of hatred for religion.

Anti-government activists who appeared not to have been motivated by hate for minorities committed a good portion of the violent incidents the study categorized as right wing terror — contrary to what Booker argued on Tuesday. The GAO study also includes prison slayings carried out by white supremacist gangs as cases of domestic terror.

Another problem French found with the study was its glaring omission of left-wing terrorism. The National Review writer noted three incidents of politically-motivated police murders committed by black nationalists over the last three years. – READ MORE

And the Oscar for fake crying at a Senate hearing goes to?

Cory Booker. From New Jersey.

Booker took time out on Tuesday from rescuing cold dogs on the stareets iof Newark and elederly women from their burning homes — to break down on the Senate floor.

Booker attacked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Tuesday like a spoiled grade-school kid who was denied an ice cream cone.

The new Democratic party. Same as the old Democratic party.

Booker’s performance wouldn’t have even passed muster at a local high school drama club. Although it might have been somewhat enhanced by a dance number.

“When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage,” Booker says. “And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they’re worried about what happened in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is circulating an online petition calling on President Trump to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

Mr. Booker is among a growing list of possible contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 who have demanded Mr. Trump leave the White House.

“The number of women who have brought sexual harassment, misconduct, or assault allegations against him has grown to 20 individuals — and I believe them. We all should believe them,” Mr. Booker said in the email. “We must hold members of both parties to the same standard, and that standard should apply all the way to the top.

“President Trump must be accountable for his actions,” he said. “Please join me in calling on Mr. Trump to resign as President of the United States.”- READ MORE